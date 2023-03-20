The Daily Mail has taken a swipe at James O’Brien for posting a cropped picture of Suella Braverman on her tour of Rwanda.
A picture taken by PA photographer Stefan Rousseau went viral this weekend as concern grows over the government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to East Africa.
It shows the home secretary laughing at a construction site in the capital of Kigali, although the viral version crops out the two guides she is standing next to.
Hitting out at O’Brien, the home secretary invited the LBC man to come visit Rwanda before he “casts aspersions on this beautiful, welcoming country”.
But as he points out here, that somewhat misses the point.
What’s more, the Mail must have missed the fact that one of their very own columnists did exactly the same thing on his own account.
Whoops!
