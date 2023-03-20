The Daily Mail has taken a swipe at James O’Brien for posting a cropped picture of Suella Braverman on her tour of Rwanda.

A picture taken by PA photographer Stefan Rousseau went viral this weekend as concern grows over the government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to East Africa.

It shows the home secretary laughing at a construction site in the capital of Kigali, although the viral version crops out the two guides she is standing next to.

This is what I mean about the stoking of ‘culture war’ being the main point of this project. No mention here that I’m echoing Theresa May’s concerns about slavery legislation. Imagine flying all the way to Kigali only to be told to write an article about a Tweet I wrote in bed… pic.twitter.com/Cro61eS7BO — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 20, 2023

Hitting out at O’Brien, the home secretary invited the LBC man to come visit Rwanda before he “casts aspersions on this beautiful, welcoming country”.

But as he points out here, that somewhat misses the point.

Suella Braverman has (via the Daily Mail) invited James O'Brien to visit Rwanda before he 'casts aspersions on this beautiful, welcoming country'. @mrjamesob responds to the Home Secretary's invitation. pic.twitter.com/kROAQMmmnH — LBC (@LBC) March 20, 2023

What’s more, the Mail must have missed the fact that one of their very own columnists did exactly the same thing on his own account.

Whoops!

Wait. What? An actual Mail columnist did *exactly* the same thing… pic.twitter.com/GmtabtWzeh — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 20, 2023

