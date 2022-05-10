Joke of the day from Fay Jones, who says the Online Safety bill will protect the "unsuspecting farmer from nefarious internet videos" pic.twitter.com/ryva4AH42y

He later claimed he was actually looking for images of tractors, prompting much hilarity.

Parish was forced to quit the Commons after being caught watching porn in parliament.

The Brecon and Radnorshire MP praised the government’s Online Safety Bill, saying it will “protect the unsuspecting farmer from nefarious internet videos.”

Fay Jones won ‘joke of the day’ after making a hilarious quip at the expense of Neil Parish.

