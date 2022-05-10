Andrew Bridgen has provoked a hilarious social media response after he called on the Met Police to investigate Sir Keir Starmer’s alleged lockdown-breaking offence in Durham last year.

The Labour leader has had a bumpy weekend after new details about his beer-and-curry gathering were handed to the police.

He promised to resign his position if he is issued a Fixed Penalty Notice like the prime minister, saying he believes in “honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the laws must follow them”.

Responding to the news, Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, Andrew Bridgen, tweeted:

“For consistency, should it not be the team at the Met who are investigating covid breaches at Number 10 who investigate the alleged covid breaches by Sir Keir Starmer and his team.”

But, people were quick to point out that that’s not quite how policing works.

One person replied: “Durham is in Durham, you absolute casserole.”

Another wrote: “Right wing Tory MP unaware that there is a world outside of London.

“He will be shocked to discover that there is even a police force in his constituency of North West Leicestershire, where he’s served as an MP for 12 years!”

“This is the level of intelligence we currently see in the government leading this country,” someone else commented.

While another person joked: “Why not the FBI??”

