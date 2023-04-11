Lord Frost has been credited for writing the “least self-aware paragraph in the history of our species” after he hit out at Britain’s new elite for not “living in the real world”.

Writing in the Telegraph, the former Brexit negotiator cited Matt Goodwin’s latest book, Values, Voice and Virtue, which argues that British politics has been shaped by a “new elite” that is progressive, pro-migration, obsessed with diversity and out of touch with the values of much of Britain.

Criticising ‘them’ for being “observers” and “not doers”, the Tory peer hit out at commentators, university lecturers, lawyers and judges for “not making things” and “just talking”.

He said intellectuals “don’t understand” the power and complexity of the free market in the piece.

Penning what Dmitry Grozoubinski described as the “least self-aware paragraph in history”, he went on:

“They don’t understand opportunity cost – that if you do one thing, you can’t do another thing with the same resources.

“They think that we can install unreliable wind power because somebody will invent viable battery storage. They want electric cars and dismiss the challenge of tripling our grid capacity. They want water on demand without building reservoirs, goods in shops without road transport in cities, homes for all without building houses. The fragility, the complexity, the efficiency of it all escapes them.”

Lord Frost has written what may be the least self-aware paragraph in the history of our young species.



I'm legitimately impressed. pic.twitter.com/CsihD9TKdk — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) April 7, 2023

Earlier this year, Lord Frost urged the Government to “fully and enthusiastically embrace the advantages of Brexit” as he warned of a plot to undermine the agreement.

Lord Frost referred to a “secret” cross-party gathering on foreign affairs which was held at the Ditchley Park retreat in Oxfordshire as “a further piece of evidence that many in our political and business establishment want to unravel the deals we did to exit the EU in 2020 and to stay shadowing the EU instead”.

He told the Daily Mail: “That’s why so many of those responsible for Theresa May’s failed backstop deal were there, while I and those who actually delivered the Brexit agreements were not.”

OK, boomer.

