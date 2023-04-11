Matthew Goodwin’s latest book, Values, Voice and Virtue has been met with a deluge of negative reviews after the controversial academic blamed the new left-leaning elite for shaping modern British politics.

After 13 years of Conservative rule, Goodwin argued that it is in fact those of a left-wing persuasion who are to blame for Brexit and the current state of the nation.

He argues that British politics has been shaped by a “new elite” that is progressive, pro-migration, obsessed with diversity and out of touch with the values of much of Britain.

Unlike upper-class aristocrats and landowners of old, Goodwin charges that a “new elite” has been created, bound by their Oxbridge or Russell Group university education, cultural power and control of key public institutions such as the BBC.

The book has been widely criticised on social media, with Mic Wright posting this brutal analysis:

I’ve started reading Goodwin’s book — someone bought it for me because they want me to review it — and it is one of the most swaggeringly stupid books I have ever had the misfortune to encounter. The ink from eating his earlier book has poisoned his brain pic.twitter.com/3dcbATxJnS — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) April 11, 2023

Rhondda Bryant helpfully reminded listeners of the ‘disastrous’ Tory policies over the last 13 years on LBC:

'Haven't we had 13 years of Conservatives dominating British politics?'



After Matthew Goodwin suggested Britain's new elite is made up of left-leaning pundits and politicians, @RhonddaBryant reminds listeners of the 'disastrous' Tory policies over the last 13 years. pic.twitter.com/BT0rfUhE86 — LBC (@LBC) April 10, 2023

While others, such as Gerry Hassan in The National and Oliver Eagleton in The New Statesman, have pointed out that Goodwin has gone from an “observer to a participant” after previously documenting the emergence of right-wing populism.

As Hassan notes, it “suits his validation of right-wing populism to prioritise “culture war” issues and charge that an out-of-touch liberal elite does not care about working-class or north-of-England concerns”.

On Amazon, reviews of the book have also been a mixed bag.

One person humorously compared it to an article published in 2016 by the satirical website Daily Mash entitled ‘Liberal elite’ is anyone who has voluntarily read a book’.

“This book is an expanded version of that article, but apparently is not intended to be satirical”, he said.

R. Scott called it a “rehash of Spiked Online tropes”, while H Root called it “ignorant”.

Reaction on social media has also been pretty fierce!

Here’s what people had to say:

Matthew Goodwin: Mass Debater pic.twitter.com/V0mYfZQt0q — Ollie Balaam (@0Balaam) April 7, 2023

I'm an academic, my wife also has a PhD, and we have gone camping in a yurt. All just to annoy Matthew Goodwin. — James Vaughan (@EquusontheBuses) April 7, 2023

Since we’re on the topic of Matthew Goodwin



Matt Goodwin: “Most serious scholars dropped ‘far right’ in the early 90s because it was so broad and was considered meaningless”



Also Matt Goodwin: Uses ‘far right’ prolifically throughout his work pic.twitter.com/ZQ1eajVuBx — Dr Kurt Sengul (@Kurt_Sengul) April 8, 2023

I don’t think I’ve ever read such a bitter, nasty, resentful piece. https://t.co/qdqpoJ0vH4 — Will Jennings (@drjennings) April 7, 2023

