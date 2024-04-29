David Cameron has been swanning around Asia on board a £42 million jet likely to cost the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds at the same time as the Tories prepare to slash benefits for people suffering from depression or anxiety.

The foreign secretary hired the Embraer Lineage 1000 for a five-day visit to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Mongolia last week, the Mirror reported.

It is the same jet used by Cameron’s predecessor James Cleverly for his eight-day tour of the Caribbean and Latin America, which set the taxpayer back to the tune of about €400,000 (£348,000).

Union Aviation, the charter firm that operates the jet, said on its website that a sommelier helps pick the onboard wine selection and that it provides a food menu suitable for “the most demanding passengers”.

The plane’s other features include its own dining table, in addition to a separate relaxation zone with extra-long sofas.

I get that David Cameron may need to charter a plane when travelling to multiple countries in one week, but that does not justify spending hundreds of thousands of pounds at taxpayers' expense to hire one of the most luxurious private jets on the market. https://t.co/2Snbwhed8w pic.twitter.com/xexZZnjvEe — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) April 28, 2024

Revelations of Cameron’s fancy trip to Asia have come to light as the government prepares to roll out a major overhaul of the welfare system.

People suffering from depression or anxiety could lose access to sickness benefits, it was revealed by the Work and Pensions Secretary today.

Mel Stride announced plans to overhaul the way disability benefits work in a statement to the Commons on Monday, with proposals aimed at providing “more tailored support in line with their needs”.

In a Green Paper due to be published alongside Mr Stride’s statement, ministers will set out plans to reform personal independence payments (PIP), the main disability benefit, through changes to eligibility criteria and assessments.

The plans, which will be consulted on over the coming months, also include proposals to “move away from a fixed cash benefit system”, meaning people with some conditions will no longer receive regular payments but rather improved access to treatment if their condition does not involve extra costs.

