Head teachers have cautioned that schools are falling into disrepair and are in need of urgent repairs – with some children being taught in sheds.

New figures out from the national audit office show 700,000 children in England are being taught in unsafe school buildings that need major work to repair them.

Indeed, so severe are the problems that a school collapse is now considered likely, which could put lives at risk.

According to a report from the national audit office, a school collapse that causes death or injury is very likely. pic.twitter.com/Ru0vtvcruC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 28, 2023

“The children are being taught in sheds…”



Devon head teacher Steve Hitchcock on the constant repairs and refurbishments needed at his school… @NAHTnews @NAHTDevon pic.twitter.com/YUSioqDvGD — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) June 28, 2023

The data has been released against a backdrop of statistics that point to a ‘broken Britain’.

The term which was coined by David Cameron to describe a perceived widespread state of social decay in the UK under the tenure of Labour Party Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

But it could equally be used to describe the record of his own party after 13 years.

Taking to Twitter, Alastair Campbell posted: “Listening to the news is like going back to the end of every period of long term Tory government. Economy knackered. Schools crumbling. NHS on its knees. Poverty rising. Environmental challenges unmet.

“Cameron coined the phrase “Broken Britain.” They deliver it every time.”

And as reality kicks in for millions, on and on the ministers to, burbling about how well they are doing, blahdibloodyblah 2/2 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 28, 2023

