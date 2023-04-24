German newspaper Der Spiegal has published an in-depth report into Britain’s demise from a global superpower to an isolated has-been.

UK correspondent Jorg Schindler wrote how, for the past several months, the flow of bad news “has been constant” with the country’s coffers empty, public administration ineffective and the nation’s corporations struggling.

Pointing to economic forecasts from International Monetary Fund, Schindler said that for many families, the situation is reminiscent of the 1970s when high debt, punishing inflation and widespread protests brought the country to its knees.

“To be sure, after two years of pandemic and one year of war, the rest of Europe isn’t doing particularly well either. But nowhere is the feeling of having “lost the future” stronger than in Britain,” he said.

Citing ambulance waits, unaffordable home ownership, a failing welfare state and false ‘levelling-up promises’, Schindler added that Britain’s famous wartime propaganda maxim “Keep Calm and Carry On” is no longer really a serious option for an increasing number of Britons.

“This country was already on its knees before Brexit, before the endless phase of political trench warfare and before the pandemic. And now, it seems as though it has dialed 999 and is waiting in vain for the paramedics to show up.”

Once a country makes a mistake of the scale of Brexit which the perpetrators refuse to acknowledge, the cascade of consequences is profound. Everything is polluted. Britain in Crisis: The UK Faces a Steep Climb Out of a Deep Hole – DER SPIEGEL https://t.co/3tyaftGEGG — Will Hutton (@williamnhutton) April 23, 2023

