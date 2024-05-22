Foreign secretary Lord David Cameron and defence secretary Grant Shapps have both been forced to cut trips short to return for an emergency Cabinet meeting, it has been reported.

Ministers have been summoned to a Cabinet meeting at 4pm but have not been told what is on the agenda, with speculation of a snap general election running rife within Westminster.

Ministers have been told to attend cabinet at 4pm on pain of death. They have not been told what they will be discussing 🤣 Today is the final day the election could be called for June 27. Given that Sunak has said it will be in the second half of the year, July is more likely — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) May 22, 2024

Bookies have shortened the odds of a vote being held in July to 8/11 after speculation emerged that Sunak might want to catch opposing parties off-guard and make the most out of the decrease in inflation to bolster his party’s winning chances.

The alternative still seems to be a November election which remains strong in the market at 13/8, drifting out slightly from 11/10 last month.

William Kedjanyi, political betting analyst at Star Sports, said: “With rumours circulating in Westminster this morning around Rishi Sunak calling a snap election for 4th July, we’ve cut the odds for a July election significantly.

“This time last month, we had a July election out at 11/2, but since this morning’s antics in Westminster we’ve shortened a July election into favouritism at 8/11 given Sunak’s willingness to make the most of the drop in inflation – which could give him the upper hand when it comes to the polls.

“The prospect of a November election has been the frontrunner for a while at odds of just 11/10 last month, but have since been pushed out to 13/8 as July is looking likelier by the minute.”

Cameron and Shapps have both been ordered to attend a meeting today, with the defence secretary returning under unusual circumstances.

David Cameron has also had to cut a trip short so as to get back in time for cabinet this afternoon https://t.co/DyhsW9mQhr — Eleni Courea (@elenicourea) May 22, 2024

David Cameron's (supposed to be) in Tirana today for talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.



Awkward if all Sunak wants to talk about is student visas. https://t.co/Np9ruRSPnr — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 22, 2024

Posting on social media, Robert Peston says he is taking the rumours of a general election more seriously this time.

He said: “The Treasury is now clear that there is zero fiscal room for £10 billion in tax cuts to be announced at a Chancellor event in the autumn – which was supposed to be the benign precursor to a November election (today’s worse-than expected-borrowing figures are only some of the data which has emptied the kitty)?

“So if there is no actual giveaway in September, why not hold the election earlier?”

There is only one reason why I take gossip of an earlier election – 4 July or even late September- more seriously than I have taken previous rumours, which is that the Treasury is now clear that there is zero fiscal room for £10bn in tax cuts to be announced at a Chancellor event… — Robert Peston (@Peston) May 22, 2024

For what it is worth, I think an earlier election is on. I can’t say why. This is not 100% certain but close enough for me to mention to you — Robert Peston (@Peston) May 22, 2024

