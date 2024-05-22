Rumours that the prime minister could be set to call a snap general election have been circulating today – with a significant date in the calendar being tipped by Westminster insiders.

The London Economic has learnt that a meeting has been held to consider an immediate general election, with the decision “70 per cent likely” to be in favour of holding a vote within the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hailed a fall in inflation and said there are “brighter days” ahead as he appeared to suggest that the economy has turned a corner.

Sunak said the fall in inflation – from 3.2 per cent in March to 2.3 per cent in April – represented a “major moment for the economy”.

Speculation is rife in Westminster this morning that Mr Sunak could seize on the improving economic picture and trigger the election.

Some have said July 4th – the US Independence Day – is being tipped, while others say the PM may name the date of a November election.

Ministers have been summoned to a Cabinet meeting at 4pm, with insiders saying an announcement at 5pm is expected today (22nd May).

Minister summoned to Cabinet meeting at 4pm have not been told what's on the agenda https://t.co/Icb4Grq6Cg — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) May 22, 2024

🚨 NEW: The Westminster rumours this morning



1. Rishi Sunak will name the date of the November election



2. Rishi Sunak will call a snap election for July 4



3. A cabinet reshuffle to kick out those not standing at the next election



No 10 remains silent — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 22, 2024

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sunak was challenged over the date of the vote by SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn, who asked Mr Sunak whether he is intending to call a summer election.

Mr Flynn said: “Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the Prime Minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart?”

Mr Sunak replied: “There is, Mr Speaker, spoiler alert, there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year.

“At that moment, the British people will in fact see the truth about the honourable gentleman opposite me, because that will be the choice at the next election Mr Speaker, a party that is not able to say to the country what they would do, a party that would put at risk our hard-earned economic stability, or the Conservatives that are delivering a secure future for our United Kingdom.”

