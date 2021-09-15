After weeks of speculation, Boris Johnson is reshuffling his Cabinet – with Priti Patel and Dominic Raab among senior ministers at risk of the chop.

Follow live as we keep you posted with all the comings and goings.

15.04

Johnson has left Parliament and is on his way back to Downing Street, Guido reports. Does that mean the sackings are over?

14.46

Latest from the rumour-mill: Priti Patel may well be safe. Gove could be off to MHCLG. Steve Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, could become Minister for the Cabinet Office – which, as it stands, is Gove’s job.

Priti Patel appears safe as home secretary



Michael Gove said to be moving to housing secretary@SamCoatesSky reports that Steve Barclay, Chief Sec to Treasury, could become Minister for Cabinet Office — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) September 15, 2021

14.39

All of a sudden there are lots of departments without ministers. Who will fill the gaps? Harry Cole of The Sun reports that Michael Gove may well be on his way to MHCLG as Jenrick’s replacement – possibly with a ‘Save The Union’ brief appended to it.

Heard earlier this may include brief for the Union https://t.co/0cqBYQ3p4Y — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) September 15, 2021

14.30

Robert Jenrick has been sacked. A long-time Johnson loyalist, he said he was “deeply proud” of “all we achieved” at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

It’s been a huge privilege to serve as Secretary of State @mhclg. Thank you to everyone at the department for their hard work, dedication and friendship. I’m deeply proud of all we achieved.



I will continue to support the Prime Minister and the Government in every way I can. — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) September 15, 2021

14.22

What is Labour saying about today’s reshuffle? Well, the party has accused Boris Johnson of “warped priorities” by embarking on a reshuffle just as MPs prepare to slash Universal Credit.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party told LabourList: “They have a chance to cancel the cut to Universal Credit that will affect millions of families across the country. Instead, once again, they are more concerned about jobs for their mates.”

14.17

Has Buckland been sacked to make way for Dominic Raab? The Lobby’s best and brightest certainly think so.

Very difficult to know why Robert Buckland has been sacked – other than to create a job for @DominicRaab. Buckland is widely seen as having been loyal, hardworking and authoritative as Lord Chancellor — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 15, 2021

14.07

Confirmed: Robert Buckland is out as Lord Chancellor. This will surprise some – he has genuinely been viewed as one of the more competent ministers.

It has been an honour to serve in Government for the last 7 years, and as the Lord Chancellor for the last 2.



I am deeply proud of everything I have achieved. On to the next adventure — Robert Buckland (@RobertBuckland) September 15, 2021

As Danny Shaw, former Home Affairs guru at the BBC points out, Buckland “understand the criminal justice and courts landscape”. And his departure means we’re now onto the eight justice secretary in ten years. No wonder the justice system is a mess.

It means we’re about to have the EIGHTH justice secretary in 10 years. Eight in 10 years. — Danny Shaw (@DannyShawNews) September 15, 2021

14.00

Who’s next? According to Robert Peston of ITV, Priti Patel is “not looking happy”. But that could be about anything, of course.

Ministerial source: “@pritipatel not looking happy”. I simply pass on — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 15, 2021

13.52

More news… Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, is out too.

🚨🚨 | BREAKING: Robert Buckland SACKED



Via @SkyNews — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) September 15, 2021

According to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Dominic Raab – who remains, for now, the Foreign Secretary – has been tipped for Buckland’s old job at the Ministry of Justice.

Robert Buckland now in Commons too – suggestion that Raab might go to Ministry of Justice, his current berth … — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 15, 2021

13.50

Who will replace Gavin? Jason Groves of the Daily Mail suggests Liz Truss, Oliver Dowden and Kemi Badenoch are all in the mix. But, then again, Truss has been linked with almost every job under the sun in the last few days.

Liz Truss, Oliver Dowden and Kemi Badenoch all tipped for possible move to Education — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) September 15, 2021

Gary Neville certainly seems pleased to see the back of Williamson.

Here we go, the big cull 😂 https://t.co/iXqeLdMv2u — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 15, 2021

13.42

CONFIRMED: Gavin Williamson is out as Education Secretary. He tweeted that it had been “a privilege to serve”, and claimed to be “particularly proud of the transformational reforms” he oversaw. Hmmm.

It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more. — Gavin Williamson (@GavinWilliamson) September 15, 2021

Williamson does not appear to have been offered a new brief. In a follow-up tweet, he said he would “look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister and the government”… from the backbenches?

