It’s hard to imagine anyone being able to put this sentiment better than Brian Cox did during his appearance on the BBC this morning. Appearing on the political panel hosted by Laura Kuenssberg, the Succession star didn’t exactly… mince… his words.

The Scottish-born thespian hasn’t shied away from discussing his political views in recent years, and frequently lambasted the Conservative government towards the end of their 14-year rule. Despite their exile, Cox continues to stick the boot in.

He watched on from the studio as Kuenssberg conducted her interview with Robert Jenrick. He is one of the final two candidates in the race to replace Rishi Sunak as the Tory leader, and will battle it out with Kemi Badenoch over the next few weeks.

As it stands, Jenrick is positioning himself as a tough-talker on immigration, and on the UK’s relationship with Europe. His latest crusade sees him railing against the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) – an agreement he would want to pull out of, if was elected as PM.

Brian Cox tears Robert Jenrick a new one

Kuenssberg rightly challenged him on what this would mean for the Good Friday Agreement and stability in Ireland. Mr. Jenrick argued that this is not reliant on the ECHR. This, in turn, irked Brian Cox – who claimed the senior Tory ‘has a head full of mince’.

Devastating. Simply devastating…

“The Conservative party are simply incredulous. In fact, they are ridiculous… Robert Jenrick’s interview was ridiculous, completely ridiculous. I thought, what is this man doing… who even is he? Immigration is a problem, but he cannot solve it this way.”

“We have this expression in Scotland – ‘his head is full of mince’. It means he just doesn’t know. The whole thing about Northern Ireland is ridiculous, if you think of the Good Friday Agreement. And if the Conservatives get him as leader, they’re welcome to him” | Brian Cox