The UK’s fertility rate is falling faster than any other G7 nation, new analysis has shown, and people think they might know why.

Research by thinktank the Centre for Progressive Policy (CPP) has discovered that the figure has dropped by an astonishing 18.8 per cent in 12 years.

That number represents the biggest proportion fall across the G7, and is followed by Italy, the United States and Canada, while Germany saw a rise.

Ben Franklin, interim CEO for the CPP, said they believe “austerity and the austerity drive” across the country was “the principal factor” in driving down fertility rates during that period.

He described it as happening “to a faster extent” in the UK than in other countries because “austerity was quite significant here, and more so than in other countries”.

Others on social media also shared their own thoughts on why people feel less able to have a family today, and most concurred with Franklin’s conclusion.

maternity pay is crap, childcare costs are crippling, childbirth is hellish and pre/post natal care is on its knees, it costs a million pounds to rent a 1 bed shed, butter is a fiver and it’s exhausting just being alive https://t.co/ldvOUMA6jQ — emilie 🐿 (@anygirlfriday) October 12, 2024

lol you realistically can’t live a comfortable life and have children without a household income of £90k+



And when you earn over £100k the government cuts of all childcare support and ramps up the amount of tax you pay.



The fertility rate drop is accepted by govt https://t.co/uY7hQQIVTd — D (@__Unknown_D_) October 12, 2024

I don't think the expense of having kids is really a factor in fertility rates tbh.



But living in houseshares well into your 30's or 40's definitely is.



I never felt "settled" enough to buy pictures to hang up, or start an indoor hobby, let alone have kids. https://t.co/f85AmqwJnq — H (@HarryNSkinner) October 13, 2024

UK fertility rate falling faster than any other G7 country.



Simply because it’s too expensive and bureaucratic to do anything, let alone raise a family.



🏠 Housing: MOST EXPENSIVE

⚡️ Energy: MOST EXPENSIVE

👶🏽 Childcare: MOST EXPENSIVE https://t.co/Rfa5UtJTg3 pic.twitter.com/8FityeUmKi — Martin Prince-Parrott RIBA FRSA (🇬🇧/acc) (@MPrinParr) October 12, 2024

