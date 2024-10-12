Rinsed? Roasted? Merked? Well, whatever the kids are calling it these days, it has happened to Andrea Jenkyns on the most recent edition of Have I Got News For You. Needless to say, the former Conservative Minister’s complaints about the studio audience didn’t go down well.

Andrea Jenkyns clashes with Ian Hislop

During her appearance on the long-running satirical panel show, Jenkyns again stepped in to defend Boris Johnson. The former PM has been back in the media limelight this week, following the release of his memoirs. His book, titled Unleashed, is also competing with a parody version.

In defending BoJo, Jenkyns pulled no punches, much in-keeping with her character. Those who paid attention during the final days of Johnson’s premiership will remember her as the minister who flipped a middle-finger towards members of the public outside Downing Street.

HIGNFY audience berated by former minister

However, she now has another embarrassing viral moment to her name. After lauding Boris to the HIGNFY panel, it wasn’t very well received by the audience. Andrea Jenkyns then accused those watching in the studio of being ‘selected by the BBC’. It was all quite undignified.

“No, I don’t think it is over for Boris Johnson. In fact, I think he was one of our better Prime Ministers… [audience groans, boos]… I see you’ve selected the audience, all people who don’t like Boris or the Conservatives.” | Andrea Jenkyns

Ian Hislop scorches Andrea Jenkyns with GB News put-down

Ian Hislop was having none of it. The veteran journalist and broadcaster snapped back immediately, calling Jenkyns out for making a point without evidence or proof. He then said her claims were ‘bollocks’, and that selected audiences are more likely to appear on GB News.

Game, Set, Match. Ian Hislop…

“I’m sorry, you can’t just say to us ‘you have selected the audience’. You’ve got no evidence for that and you’ve got no proof for that. It’s just bollocks. This isn’t GB News.” | Ian Hislop

If you’ve got a high threshold for second-hand embarrassment, you can watch a clip of the exchange here: