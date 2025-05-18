Although several major announcements are set to come from the new Brexit reset deal next week, we may already have seen the biggest breakthrough of the lot. British travellers, often forced to wait in separate, longer passport queues when entering the EU, are set for a boost.

Passport queues targeted in Brexit reset deal

That’s because it is now widely understood that the UK negotiating team has got its EU counterparts to agree to let our holidaymakers pass through their ‘e-gates’ – a faster, swifter method of successfully navigating passport control. The digital method is now set to be made accessible to Brits.

As reported by The Guardian, the issue will be a top priority when final discussions are held between the UK and EU on Monday 19 May. We are expecting to hear confirmation of the agreement from both parties early next week, with defence and exports also headlining the agenda.

Frustration of passport queues may be consigned to history

Since Britain officially left the EU in 2020, it has caused a nightmare scenario for travellers heading to the continent. Huge passport queues have been caused by requirements which mean all visitors from the UK must have their passports stamped by border security staff.

E-gates at dozens of these destinations are exclusively for the use of EU passport holders, and citizens of the EEA. However, this limitation is likely to be lifted, should everything go to plan in these final stages. One Labour source has said that the Brexit reset deal is now ‘99% done’.

Brexit reset deal ‘could be finalised tomorrow’

Substantial progress has been made in hammering out these new terms, which mark a substantial recovery in UK-EU relations. The damage of Brexit was both economical and diplomatic for the UK, but Keir Starmer has been steadfast in pursuing a ‘new normal’ – one much like the old normal.

That ‘last 1%’ is set to be ironed out over the next 24 hours, with discussions regarding youth mobility schemes, food security, and border checks all still ongoing. However, the government seem all but certain to wrap up their third major international trade agreement of the month.