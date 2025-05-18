God, this is good. Professor Rupert Read made the most of his five-minute appearance on GB News this week, accusing host Martin Daubney of showing ‘obvious bias’ and having ‘no integrity’. Tensions reached boiling point during a debate about net zero and energy bills.

Climate debate falls into chaos on GB News

The politician-turned-anchor got into a blazing row with his guest, demanding a specific timeline for when British energy consumers could expect bills to drop as a result of net zero. Though Read wouldn’t be drawn on this matter, he said that it would only happen ‘when the government invests more’.

This only irritated Daubney more, and the whole affair descended into a shouting match. Read hit back in sublime style, though, when the broadcaster quoted Centrica’s Chris O’Shea – who said that net zero policies ‘will not make anyone’s bills cheaper’.

‘Centrica won’t tell you the truth, nor will your channel’ – Professor Rupert Read

The Prof wasn’t impressed by his choice of source, and he started hitting close to the bone. Read reminded Daubney that the owner of GB News, Paul Marshall, is a major player in the fossil fuel industry – and accused his interviewer of ‘playing the tune his boss wants him to play’. Ouch…

“The energy companies are ripping us off. I suggest that rather than criticising renewable energy, you go to the companies that are ripping off the taxpayers. Centrica is one of the companies ripping you off, obviously they’re not going to tell you the truth!”

“Just like GB News won’t tell you the truth because you’re owned by Paul Marshall who is a fossil fuel magnate. Your bias is very obvious, you’re playing the tune your boss wants you to play. I come on this channel and every time, you cheerlead fossil fuels. Is that to do with your owner?” | Rupert Read

GB News host reminded about fossil fuel ties of Paul Marshall

The verbals carried on, with Daubney pressing for clarity on when renewable energy would start financially benefitting British billpayers. Despite being interrupted several times, Professor Read made his disdain even clearer, suggesting that he was only interested in making ‘stupid accusations’.

“Your channel has no integrity, you have no integrity. Renewable energy is now the cheapest form of energy in this country. Are you interested in facts, or do you just want to make stupid accusations? Our bills will go down when we go much further on investing in renewables.” | Rupert Read

You can watch the full heated exchange here: