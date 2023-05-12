Sir Keir Starmer has ditched his plans to write an autobiography and will return the advance to his publisher, it has been announced.

The Labour leader started writing a book about his life and political vision during the Covid lockdowns, but time pressures have resulted in him abandoning the plans.

A spokesman for Starmer said the book was due to “lay out his plans for a renewed Britain, and why he believes in the vital importance of putting integrity back into public life”.

But pressures of being the leader of the opposition and (if the latest polling is to be believed) the future prime minister have derailed its progress.

🚨 NEW: Labour surge to a 27pt lead (+6)



🔴 LAB 51% (+3)

🔵 CON 24% (-3)

🟠 LD 10% (+3)

🟣 REF 6% (-)

🟢 GRN 4% (-2)

🟡 SNP 3% (-1)



Lab would win 500+ seats, SNP would be 2nd.



Via @Omnisis, 11-12 May (+/- vs 4-5 May) pic.twitter.com/OJLTvFdczy — Stats for Lefties 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LeftieStats) May 12, 2023

Instead, Sir Keir is cooperating with a biography planned by former senior Labour adviser Tom Baldwin, to be released before voters go to the polls in 2024.

“I was asked to help Keir put together an autobiography,” the former comms chief told The Times. “That hasn’t happened, not least because of the time pressure on him as leader of the opposition. However, I have started work on a biography.”

