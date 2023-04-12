The UK is on track to be the worst-performing G7 economy this year – despite an upgrade from the International Monetary Fund.

Output is expected to contract by 0.3 per cent this year before rebounding to grow by 1 per cent next year, economists working for the body said.

It puts the UK firmly at the bottom in the G7 group of advanced economies this year. The only other economy that the IMF expects to decline is Germany’s, which is expected to contract by 0.1 per cent.

Commenting on the projected economic performance, Layla Moran, Lib Dem MP and member of the UK Trade and Business Commission said:

“This isn’t rocket science. The UK is the only developed economy with the added pressures of Brexit where businesses face extra costs, mountains of new red tape and amplified labour shortages.

“Our economy will continue to underperform until this incompetent Conservative government owns up to and fixes the issues caused by their botched Brexit deal.”

Appearing on Jeremy Vine, Kevin Maguire echoed her sentiments, describing Brexit as a “terrible, self-inflicted own goal”.

Watch the clip in full below:

"Brexit is a terrible, self-inflicted own goal."@Kevin_Maguire doesn't think Brexit is solely to blame for the state of the British economy, but it's "a big part of it."



He calls it "a disaster, a nightmare," adding that "long term it'll take 4% off the economy."#JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/2j9sSjXo6R — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) April 12, 2023

