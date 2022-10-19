Suella Braverman has taken a swipe at the government after she was asked to resign as home secretary after just 43 days in the post.

The home secretary was asked to vacate her position following a security breach, which she attributed to a “technical infringement of the rules”.

She used her resignation letter to hit out at the government, saying:

“I have concerns about the direction of this government. Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but i have had serious concerns about this Government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments”

Read the letter in full below:

