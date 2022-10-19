Suella Braverman has departed as UK home secretary after Liz Truss cleared her diary and called off a planned visit amid desperate attempts to save her premiership.
No 10 announced shortly after 12.30pm that Ms Truss would be visiting a British-owned electronics manufacturer specialising in defence, aerospace, transport and automotive technology.
But a little over an hour later, the visit, during which Ms Truss was expected to take questions from broadcasters, was cancelled.
It has now emerged that Braverman has vacated her position as home secretary.
Grant Shapps, the former transport secretary who strongly backed Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, is expected to replace her.
