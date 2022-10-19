Grant Shapps, the former transport secretary who strongly backed Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, is expected to replace her.

It has now emerged that Braverman has vacated her position as home secretary.

But a little over an hour later, the visit, during which Ms Truss was expected to take questions from broadcasters, was cancelled.

No 10 announced shortly after 12.30pm that Ms Truss would be visiting a British-owned electronics manufacturer specialising in defence, aerospace, transport and automotive technology.

Suella Braverman has departed as UK home secretary after Liz Truss cleared her diary and called off a planned visit amid desperate attempts to save her premiership.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .