Priti Patel sported an anti-bullying ribbon during Prime Minister’s Questions today, prompting a furious response on social media.

In 2020, a senior official at the Department for International Development (DfID) reported a “tsunami” of allegations of abuse by officials in Patel’s private office when she was secretary of state, prompting an inquiry.

The Times newspaper claimed multiple sources inside the Home Office accused Patel of “bullying” and “belittling” officials in meetings and creating an “atmosphere of fear”.

Permanent Secretary Sir Philip Rutnam even quit his post and launched a blistering attack on the home secretary, saying he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” which he accused the minister of orchestrating.

He announced he would be pursuing a claim for “constructive, unfair dismissal” in the courts.

Needless to say, there were a few people with a thing or two to say about her ribbon-wearing in parliament today.

And the winner of the Brass Neck Of The Year Award goes to …https://t.co/8yQcLRUzsq — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) June 22, 2022

I could point out that Priti Patel was allowed to keep her job after she relentlessly bullied staff. Or that Johnson himself threatened to pull funding for backbenchers. But instead I’ll go with the prospective peerage for Dacre, who was notorious for abuse in his newsroom. https://t.co/GLkXaoWnzi — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 22, 2022

Priti Patel wearing an anti-bullying ribbon? What next – King Herod with a Children in Need badge? pic.twitter.com/ZGIP4Wj3RD — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 22, 2022

How can they keep straight faces – Boris Johnson calling out bullying while the biggest bully of all Priti Patel sits behind him smirking https://t.co/BUEjdrJJBM — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) June 22, 2022

