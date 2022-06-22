Priti Patel sported an anti-bullying ribbon during Prime Minister’s Questions today, prompting a furious response on social media.
In 2020, a senior official at the Department for International Development (DfID) reported a “tsunami” of allegations of abuse by officials in Patel’s private office when she was secretary of state, prompting an inquiry.
The Times newspaper claimed multiple sources inside the Home Office accused Patel of “bullying” and “belittling” officials in meetings and creating an “atmosphere of fear”.
Permanent Secretary Sir Philip Rutnam even quit his post and launched a blistering attack on the home secretary, saying he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” which he accused the minister of orchestrating.
He announced he would be pursuing a claim for “constructive, unfair dismissal” in the courts.
