Mick Lynch has been widely lauded for his media appearances during this week’s rail strikes – and now he even has his own ‘greatest hit’ real set to the classic Toni Basil anthem.

The general secretary of the RMT union has stoically defended workers taking industrial action during the media rounds this week.

He hit out at GMB’s Richard Madeley talking “twaddle” and went toe-to-toe with Kay Burley on Sky News.

Former Tory MP Rory Stewart has praised Lynch for his interview techniques, while Martin Lewis said he “doesn’t envy those who have to face him across a negotiating table”.

A showreel of his best TV moments has now been set to the classic ‘Hey Mickey’ song by Toni Basil.

Watch in full below:

Related: PMQs – Johnson fails to get traction on Government’s inaction to create faction over strike action