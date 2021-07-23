‘Boris the liar’ has been trending on Twitter after Dawn Butler was ejected from the House of Commons yesterday evening.
The Labour MP was ordered to leave by temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins after refusing to withdraw claims that Boris Johnson has “lied to the House and the country over and over again”.
Ms Butler had said: “Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country over and over again.”
She highlighted disputed claims made by the Prime Minister, including that the link between Covid-19 infection and serious disease and death had been severed.
“It’s dangerous to lie in a pandemic”
She added: “It’s dangerous to lie in a pandemic.
“I am disappointed the Prime Minister has not come to the House to correct the record and correct the fact that he has lied to the House and the country over and over again.”
Ms Cummins intervened and said: “Order! Order! I’m sure that the member will reflect on her words she’s saying and perhaps correct the record.”
Ms Butler replied: “What would you rather – a weakened leg or a severed leg?
“At the end of the day the Prime Minister has lied to this House time and time again.
“It’s funny that we get in trouble in this place for calling out the lie rather than the person lying.”
Reaction
Butler posted a video on Twitter yesterday evening defending her actions, saying “enough is enough”.
Earlier after I called Boris Johnson a liar I was thrown out of Parliament immediately.— Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) July 22, 2021
But he is a liar, and enough is enough. I needed to call it out! pic.twitter.com/24hlR6SRAy
She received a torrent of support for valiantly standing up for the truth.
Here’s what people had to say:
Boris Johnson is a liar. Pass it on.— David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 22, 2021
Huge respect to @DawnButlerBrent— Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) July 22, 2021
There's something broken in a system that punishes someone for calling out lies and protects someone else for repeatedly lying.
Boris Johnson is a liar. Reality is a minor inconvenience to him. https://t.co/fwB6MZoMvy
The PM is the UK’s most well-documented arrant liar.— Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 22, 2021
Disagree? Name me anyone else in this country who has a larger catalogue of proven lies.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a liar— UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) July 22, 2021
Like, RT and follow all who agree #IStandWithDawnButler
Boris Johnson has lied to Parliament over & over again— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 22, 2021
The public has sent a film to 27 MILLION VIEWS in protest
The speaker has done NOTHING
Today the deputy speaker expelled courageous MP @DawnButlerBrent from the chamber for calling the Prime Minister a liar
Dawn Rocks https://t.co/tg1zvFunCI
