Milk tart is is truly a beloved dessert in South Africa and beyond! You will love this lip-smackingly delicious and creamy baked milk tart which can be served at just about any occasion.

The sweet flaky pastry crust is filled with a custard gently flavoured with almond extract, vanilla and topped with a generous dusting of cinnamon. Milk tart is a bit reminiscent of custard pie but with a lighter texture and stronger milk flavour.

This milk tart recipe call for the custard to be baked.

It is made with a sweet pastry crust often referred to as Pate sablée, the good thing about this pastry is that you do not have to worry about rolling it out – all you do is press the crust into the pie pan – freeze for 30 minutes and then bake without weight. Freezing prevents the pie from rising.

You can make the crust ahead of time, bake and leave out until ready to be use.

Use store bought pastry pie if you are pressed on time

All the ingredients for this milk tart are right in your pantry – no extra shopping needed and it is all made from scratch.

Baked Milk Tart Rich and creamy milk tart is a classic South African dessert or tea time treat. If you are fond of custard-based pies, you will LOVE milk tart! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 45 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients Puff pastry 250 g butter, grated and cold

250 g flour

½ tsp salt

1 egg yolk

150 ml iced water

10 ml lemon juice

egg white whisked For brushing the puff pastry before refrigerating Crust 125 g butter

½ cup sugar

1 large egg

2 cups flour

2 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tsp vanilla essence Filling 1 lt milk

6 eggs

4 tbsp butter

¾ cup sugar

8 tbsp Cornflour (Mezina)

8 tbsp flour

1 tsp almond essence

½ tsp salt Instructions Puff Pastry Sift flour into a large bowl with salt, then grate in the butter and rub in quickly – you should still be able to see butter chunks.

Make a well in the center, and then add the liquid ingredients (except for the egg white and combine carefully roll out on a lightly floured surface into a rectangle about 20cm x 50cm.

Fold a third of the pastry to the center, and then fold the other side over the first third then give the dough a quarter turn and roll out again, repeat twice, and allow to chill.

Roll the pastry out to 5mm thickness then line your bowl with the pastry, dock the bottom and then brush with egg white.

Place in the fridge until the oven is ready. Blind bake in the oven for 7 to 10 minutes at 200° C / 392° F Remove from oven and set aside. Crust Cream butter and sugar then add the oil and the egg.

Add the vanilla essence, finish off by adding the sifted flour, baking powder, and salt.

Work with your fingers until it forms a softball.

Press in the prepared pie dish of your choice, place it in the fridge until the filling has cooled off and the oven is ready.

Bake in the crust at 200° C / 400° F for 20 to 25 minutes, the filling will double in volume while baking, and don't worry, it will settle as it cools down.

For an UNBAKED CRUST, bake in the crust for 20 to 25 minutes at 204°-230° C / 400°-450° F, the filling will double in volume while baking and don't worry, it will settle as it cools down. Filling Bring the milk to a boil then add butter, add flour and cornflour in a bowl, add a little of the milk to form a thin paste .

Separate the egg yolk from the whites and mix the egg yolk and sugar, then add to milk.

Whisk egg whites not too stiff, then fold into the milk mixture.

Add in the almond essence and mix carefully, when cooled off a little, pour in the baked pastry or unbaked crust, smooth the top with the back of a spoon. To serve When cooled, sprinkle with cinnamon (cinnamon sugar optional). Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

