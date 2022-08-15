Boris Johnson is back on holiday, shortly after returning from another break, as he enters his final few weeks in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson, who will resign from No 10 on September 6, took a holiday earlier this month despite warnings of further inflation and the threat of a recession later this year.

Now, the outgoing Prime Minister is reportedly on another break, this time in Greece.

The Times newspaper reports that Mr Johnson is spending a week-long holiday in the country, with locals spotting him shopping alongside wife Carrie in a supermarket in Nea Makri, a town to the east of Athens.

On Monday, former Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis defended Mr Johnson, rejecting any suggestion that he had “thrown in the towel”.

He told LBC: “Even when you are not in the office in Downing Street you are working.”

He added: “He’s probably in about his second week [of] holiday in the last year or so, certainly this year. So while somebody is away, whether they are secretary of state or let alone the Prime Minister, they will be continuing to work.

“I can assure you he will still be going through inboxes, he will still be dealing with national security issues where relevant. Being out of the country does not mean the Prime Minister stops working.”

But that’s not what Johnson said back in May when he was urging Brits to get back to work.

Back then, the PM said working from home “does not work” in a Daily Mail exclusive.

“I believe in the workplace environment.

“And I think that will help to drive up productivity, it will get our city centres moving in the weekdays and it will be good for mass transit.”

Whoops!

