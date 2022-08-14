Boris Johnson and his allies are reportedly plotting a way back into Number 10 for when Liz Truss “implodes” as prime minister.

According to Sunday Mirror reports it is hoped that the outgoing PM could be back at the helm before the next election if “lame-duck” Truss flops.

A well-placed Westminster insider said a disastrous first few months of a Liz Truss premiership would be seen as an opportunity for him to swoop in.

And a second Conservative Party source said: “I think that could well intensify if things go badly for Liz – you get people thinking ‘Would he have been any worse?’

“She’s got strikes coming up, energy bills, inflation the whole lot.”

The PM is said to believe if Ms Truss doesn’t quickly “get a grip” on looming crises Tory MPs would welcome his return as a “winner” who can save the party from election oblivion.

“It sounds far-fetched but I wouldn’t put it past him. He feels hard done by and thinks he still had a lot to do,” the source added.

“Covid really stopped any big projects or any governing at all really so he’d like a clear run and a chance to make amends.

“Although he wouldn’t call it making amends because as far as he’s concerned he’s not done anything wrong.”

A Labour source said: “This sort of scheming shows just how out of touch the Tories are and why we need a fresh start with a Labour government.

“Boris Johnson has had his chance and he’s been rejected by his party and the public.

“Boris Johnson should be focused on the cost of living crisis in the country but this sort of plotting shows he’s only interested in himself.”

