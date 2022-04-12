Odds of Boris Johnson leaving office this year have been slashed in light of his police fine for lockdown breaches.

No 10 confirmed that both the prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak have received notification from the Metropolitan Police that they would be given fixed penalty notices.

And, in doing so, Mr Johnson has seen his odds fall from 11/4 to 9/4 to leave Downing Street this year, while to leave in 2023 he has drifted from a 5/2 chance to 3/1.

William Kedjanyi, political betting analyst at Star Sports, said: “Partygate has been lurking over Boris Johnson for some time now and just when it looked like the heat was off the Prime Minister, he has been hit with a fixed penalty notice.

“It seems No 10 were more accustomed to receiving party invitations than police fines, but in response we’ve had to slash the PM to 9/4 to leave office this year.”

