Carrie Johnson will be fined for attending lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s wife said that she, like Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, has been notified that she will receive a fixed-penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police.

“In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice. She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN,” they said.

The prime minister and Sunak were told on Tuesday that they will be fined as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

It comes after the Met announced 30 additional fines on Tuesday in relation to Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of government.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said both Johnson and Sunak should quit following the confirmation.

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.

“They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

