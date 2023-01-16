Boris Johnson is set to write a book detailing his time as prime minister, after HarperCollins said it had acquired his memoir.

No date has yet been set for the release of the memoir, with the announcement coming only several months after Mr Johnson was forced from office and amid ongoing speculation that he might harbour ambitions to return to frontline politics.

Arabella Pike, publishing director at HarperCollins’ William Collins, called it a prime ministerial memoir “like no other”.

She said: “I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times.”

Suggestions for what the book could be called have been getting shared on social media.

We’ve picked out the best ten:

1.

Lying in state https://t.co/TNx7BZ67MB — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) January 16, 2023

2.

Three Weddings And A Hundred Thousand Funerals — Craig Ballantyne (@Universal_Cynic) January 16, 2023

3.

First image of Boris Johnson's memoir cover revealed pic.twitter.com/gzZU4QrcGq — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) January 16, 2023

4.

5.

Last Orders — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) January 16, 2023

6.

Thought I saw his memoirs on the shelves back in 2019 pic.twitter.com/hsmXnd3ZTl — Jon Sansom (@jonsansom) January 16, 2023

7

"Bouncing Back" — dan barker (@danbarker) January 16, 2023

8.

Hair — shaun phillips (@shaunphillips) January 16, 2023

9.

It’s my party and I’ll lie if I want to — Serenity Seeker (@ianperkins69) January 16, 2023

10.

#FilthyPieceOfToeRag, I think Boris Johnson has a working title for the memoir about his days as Prime Minister. — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) October 6, 2019

