Critics have hit out at the BBC after the national broadcaster dismissed a story about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs.

The former Conservative chancellor is believed to have agreed to pay HMRC several million pounds in tax following an investigation into his financial affairs.

Zahawi, now the Tory chair, has agreed to pay a seven-figure sum to settle the tax dispute.

It comes after an Independent investigation found he was being investigated by several government bodies, including the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

A spokesperson for Zahawi did not deny that the tax bill amounted to several million pounds, and said: “As he has previously stated, Mr Zahawi’s taxes are properly declared and paid in the UK. He is proud to have built a British business that has become successful around the world.”

The senior Tory claimed to be the victim of a “smear” campaign after details of the tax investigation were revealed, but vowed to “answer any questions that HMRC has of me”.

Reacting to the news on social media, several people hit out at the BBC for not reporting on the story.

Here’s what people had to say:

Have the Beeb done anything on Zahawi tax affairs and Braverman exchange yet? Or are they both in the Michelle Mone drawer? — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 16, 2023

The silence from @BBCNews on Nadhim Zahawi is deafening… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 16, 2023

Strangely the BBC haven't reported on the Nadhim Zahawi tax story. @BBCNews #NadhimZahawi — Kentish Made (@kentish_made) January 16, 2023

The #BBC is not running prominent news stories:



Suella Braverman's outrageous response to a holocaust survivor and the fact that ex-chancellor Nadhim Zahawi was avoiding tax



Robbie Gibb is acting as an active agent of the Tory party#r4todayhttps://t.co/EUHKEOuPCN — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) January 16, 2023

If you search the BBC News website for "Nadhim Zahawi" you don't get any results for this year. He's a tax avoider who sits in the cabinet and was previously Chancellor. @BBCNews why no story? — James Donnelly (@donnellytweet) January 16, 2023

In case anyone is wondering why Nadhim Zahawi isn't being prosecuted for tax fraud, it's simply that there is one rule for us and another for everyone else. Hope that clarifies the situation. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 16, 2023

Why are Zahawi and Braverman stories not all over every news bulletin, as they would be if they were ministers in a non Tory government in a country with a genuinely free media ? — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 15, 2023

The point about Zahawi is that he only paid up when he got caught. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) January 16, 2023

MONDAY. NADHIM ZAHAWI

It gets more curious.

He was our Chancellor, the man holding our purse for all education, health, defence, care of the vulnerable, law and order….. and yet, can we believe the statements?

There is so much more to come perhaps? @DanNeidle https://t.co/ggOjOKodbg — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 16, 2023

