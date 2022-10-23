First time for everything, we suppose. Boris Johnson has sensationally PULLED OUT of the race to become Prime Minister – just months after being forced to vacate the role. Despite flying home from a Caribbean holiday to canvas support, BoJo has knocked it on the head.

Why did Boris Johnson quit the leadership race?

His explanation is… very Boris. The divisive former leader claims that he DID have the required 100 votes to throw his hat in the ring. In fact, he was extremely bullish about his chances of winning both the party contest AND the next General Election.

However, in a statement issued late on Sunday evening, he said that running against Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt ‘would not be the right thing to do’. In fact, Boris claims he was seeking unity between all three of the Tory front-runners.

Alas, that middle-ground he was looking for was nowhere to be found. Sunak, who has a clear and surely insurmountable lead over his only other challenger, resisted calls to work with the man he so famously fell out with earlier this year.

Boris pulls out… and everyone is saying the same thing

After a few days of political drama, fear, and loathing, we can now confirm there will be no redemption-arc for Mr. Johnson. However, with Boris officially ‘pulling out’ of the race, it’s fair to say that the jokes are writing themselves now…

How many kids does he have again?

I have seen five (5) ‘shame his dad didn’t pull out’ jokes about Boris Johnson in 45 seconds. — 👻🎃yvette cooper🦇🧛‍♀️ (@sensiblehuman96) October 23, 2022

Turns out Boris Johnson’s pull out game isn’t weak after all — OnlyZans (@OnlyZans) October 23, 2022

My mum just announced johnson stepping out of the leadership race by shouting "BORIS HAS PULLED OUT!"



Shame he didn't do that with all his mistresses 😅 — Fran (@FactoryWorker8) October 23, 2022

Breaking the habit of a lifetime, Johnson manages to pull out before it's too late. — Andy Stone (@NotoffPineapple) October 23, 2022

Nadine Dorries said to be furious that Boris Johnson pulled out — Rangzen (@revoltinghippie) October 23, 2022

Who will be the next Prime Minister of the UK?

A lack of reconciliation means that Rishi Sunak is now all but guaranteed the top job, less than a week after Liz Truss sensationally departed from 10 Downing Street. The pair initially faced-off during the summer leadership race.

Incredibly, the man who finished second to Mrs. Truss will now almost certainly replace her in office. But what does this mean for the UK? We’re about to usher in our third Prime Minister in the last three months – and this is causing a lot of concern amongst the electorate.

All four of Britain’s most recent Prime Ministers initially came to power as the result of an internal Tory leadership battle. The calls for a General Election are now deafeningly loud – something that even Boris himself is painfully aware of.