Nadhim Zahawi says Rishi Sunak is “clearly” the best choice for prime minister, just hours after he advocated for Boris Johnson to take up the role.

The so-called ‘tow-month chancellor’, currently serving as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, famously told BoJo to resign in July.

In what was one of the most damaging letters issued at the time, Zahawi slammed Johnson for failing to understand his time was up. Boris saw him as an ally, but the then-Chancellor played a large part in ‘ousting’ his colleague from office.

Over the weekend, he changed his tune and called for Boris to return to “run Number 10 and the country better”.

But after Johnson pulled out he flip-flopped again, saying Sunak – now the overwhelming favorite to get the job – is the best choice for Britain.

Read what Otto English has described as the “greatest thread you will ever read” below:

The greatest thread you will ever read #NadhimZahawi pic.twitter.com/kFhMLvvZfz — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 23, 2022

