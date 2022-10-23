However, the shamelessness that characterised Johnson’s premiership remains omni-present within the ruling party. We’ve compiled a list of Tory MPs who are now backing Boris, despite asking him to resign earlier this year.

For many, the change in stance is laughable. After strongly distancing themselves from Boris just three months ago, they are now clamouring for his presence in No.10. Some are citing the wishes of their constituents, leaning on ‘public support’ for the disgraced former leader.

One genuinely wonders if there’s a severe shortage of spines inside the Conservative Party. So far, more than A DOZEN top Tories who wanted Boris Johnson out of office back in July have now performed a Truss-esque u-turn, claiming they want the former PM back in charge.

