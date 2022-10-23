One genuinely wonders if there’s a severe shortage of spines inside the Conservative Party. So far, more than A DOZEN top Tories who wanted Boris Johnson out of office back in July have now performed a Truss-esque u-turn, claiming they want the former PM back in charge.
U-turns aplenty as Tories scurry to support Johnson
For many, the change in stance is laughable. After strongly distancing themselves from Boris just three months ago, they are now clamouring for his presence in No.10. Some are citing the wishes of their constituents, leaning on ‘public support’ for the disgraced former leader.
However, the shamelessness that characterised Johnson’s premiership remains omni-present within the ruling party. We’ve compiled a list of Tory MPs who are now backing Boris, despite asking him to resign earlier this year.
List of Tory MPs who want Boris back, despite what they said in July
- Nadhim Zahawi: Remember his letter that pleaded with Boris to resign? Scrap that. He came out as a Boris-backer on Sunday.
- Lee Anderson: Said he couldn’t abide by the handling of ‘Pincher-gate’. He’s now offered Boris ‘his full support’.
- Caroline Johnson: Branded her namesake as ‘damaging for the UK’. Has since given her backing to Boris.
- Jonathan Gullis: Slammed Johnson for ‘failing to deliver’. Now says his constituents want him back.
- Anthony Higginbotham: Withdrew his support for BoJo publicly. Says he has since been swayed by ‘majority view’.
- Simon Clarke: Said Boris leaving was ‘the right decision’. Now backing the ex-PM for a ‘strong comeback’.
- Jill Mortimer: She called Boris’ premiership ‘untenable’ just three months ago. Alas, the MP has changed her mind this week.
- Shaun Bailey: Stated the Tories needed a new leader to get elected again. Now cites ‘community support’ for his u-turn.
- Amanda Milling: She’s gone from calling him ‘damaging’ to hailing him as ‘a man who delivers’ within three months.
- Mark Eastwood: Claimed Boris had ‘lost the dressing room’ in July. Now openly cheerleading for his return.
- Karl McCartney: Another one who slammed BJ’s antics in the summer, only to change tune over the last few days.
- Gareth Johnson: Thought Johnson ‘HAD TO RESIGN’. Now thinks he has to return. Jesus wept…
- Henry Smith: Supported the resignation, now supports the comeback.
- Ben Bradley: Famously said Boris ‘grinded the government to a halt’. This week, he says he ‘never wanted him to go’.