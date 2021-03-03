BBC coverage of Rishi Sunak ahead of today’s budget has been compared to a former state-owned Soviet Union newspaper after he was given the messiah treatment.

Tweeting ahead of landmark announcements in the House of Commons today the Beeb echoed its ‘super Sunak’ portrayal of the chancellor last year which eventually had to be deleted.

Just a little reminder that last year the BBC portrayed Rishi Sunak as actual Superman, which was so ludicrously ARE-YOU-ACTUALLY-HIGH??? indefensible they ended up having to delete itpic.twitter.com/ZDtJ8edeev https://t.co/zZrG8TyrNj — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) March 3, 2021

But seemingly unperturbed they posted a similar post today, leading to parallels being struck with former Soviet Union paper Pravda, which means ‘Truth’ in English.

New Pravda just dropped https://t.co/2Pb7sUK2h3 — Tom Peters (@tbtpeters) March 3, 2021

Sunak is expected to use Wednesday’s Budget to pledge to continue to help businesses and individuals through the “challenging months ahead – and beyond”.

He is expected to say that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which has protected more than 11 million jobs since its inception, will remain in place until the end of September.

