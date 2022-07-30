The Attorney General has banned government lawyers from telling ministers that their policies are unlawful, The Telegraph reports.

It comes as she has issued a direct appeal to her supporters in the Tory leadership contest to rally behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The Attorney General, who was eliminated in the second round of voting, said that, out of the remaining candidates seen as coming from the right of the party, Ms Truss is best-placed to make it into the final ballot of party members.

Unlawful

Instead of dismissing new government policies as unlawful they should give a percentage chance of they could be challenged.

Lawyers, who are now describing it as the “U-word”, have hit back at the policy, describing it as an affront. “It calls into question our ability to hold the Government to account. What exactly is our role now?” one said.

The issue has come to a head at the Home Office. One government source said: “If we come and say we want something, they [lawyers] come back and say it is unlawful and we think there is a 70 per cent chance of losing. They don’t go: ‘Well, there is a 30 per cent chance a judge would find it lawful so we should go for it. There will be some who say it is unlawful because of x, y, z reasons rather than: ‘How can we make a legal argument that it is lawful’?”

“I can’t really work out why this has been done,” he said. “Clearly, the duty of government lawyers is always – if they’re confronted with a problem, and asked whether something is likely to be successfully challenged – to give their best advice based on their understanding of the law. But if they consider that something on the basis of precedent and its nature is unlawful, they should be in a position to be able to say so.”

In response, Emily Thornberry wrote the following:

Here's my official response to reports in The Telegraph tonight that the AG has banned govt lawyers from telling her if proposed govt actions are illegal

How much more can Suella Braverman debase the role of Attorney General?

And how much lower can this wretched government sink? pic.twitter.com/WbxKNHveeO — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) July 29, 2022

Reactions

It has seemingly not been well received:

1.

Forgive me but it is quite hard to take this shambles seriously. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 29, 2022

2.

Sounds like all British Citizens should now urgently get together and privately prosecute Braverman for Misconduct in Public Office — Joshua Silver (@eyejosh) July 29, 2022

3.

I have to say, of all the outrageous things I've heard about this government – things I would never have believed possible – this is the most extraordinary! https://t.co/Bf6GZFfce9 — David Cammish (@cammish_david) July 30, 2022

4.

5.

Dear Suella Braverman

Banning Govt lawyers from telling Ministers that their policies are unlawful does NOT make their policies lawful

Yours

Every lawyer in the land https://t.co/sr0rAKlxAn — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) July 29, 2022

6.

Suella Braverman has banned lawyers from telling ministers their policies are unlawful



I WILL HAPPILY DO IT FOR THEM https://t.co/EBwoU9MEck — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 29, 2022

7.

If journalists just started calling the Tories the 'Criminal Party' I don't think OFCOM could even complain.https://t.co/Iydu18BGID — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 29, 2022

8.

Or this?

With a bit of luck, this lady will not be AG for much longer…



Suella Braverman bans lawyers from telling ministers their policies are unlawful https://t.co/1csL59KBpH — EUBest4Us🔶#FBPE#One of the 54.4% (@Best4Eu) July 29, 2022

Related: Watch: Rylan Clark rips into Tory leadership hopefuls in NSFW comments – gets standing ovation