Support for rejoining the European Union has remained consistently high this month as the search for tangible Brexit benefits goes on.

Rishi Sunak has been dealt another small boats blow as after the EU ruled out a post-Brexit returns deal similar to the Dublin Convention that the UK is no longer a part of.

The prime minister has made stopping small boats one of his five priorities, but new research suggests it could very well be a problem of their own making.

With the economy flatlining and inflation proving to be stickier than anticipated, the tide is increasingly turning on Brexit.

New YouGov polling puts support for rejoining the EU at 63 per cent.

It comes just days after Omnisis revealed that the gap between those who want to rejoin the EU vs those who want to stay out has now widened to a whopping 24-point gap.

They found 62 per cent of respondents now want the UK to rejoin the EU. Just 38 per cent of those who gave definitive answers believe that keeping our current status quo is the right thing to do

63% for Rejoin now…



The tide is turning- and fast. https://t.co/8y6cWgcCVM — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 15, 2023

