Bank of Ireland has apologised after a glitch led to some of its customers withdrawing or transferring more money than was in their accounts.

The bank said this was down to a technical issue with its services and not a cyber attack.

Bank of Ireland said its app and and online services are working again on Wednesday and any transfers or withdrawals taken out during the outage will appear in their accounts during the day.

Following the outage yesterday, the App and 3650nline are back working again. Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day. We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused – we know it fell far below the standards our customers expect from us. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) August 16, 2023

It has informed customers who withdrew more cash than was in their accounts that this would appear as an overdraft, and encouraged those who find themselves in financial difficulty as a result of the fault to get in touch.

It comes after large queues built up at the bank’s ATMs in parts of the country on Tuesday and messages on social media encouraged people to withdraw cash despite not having funds in their accounts.

An Garda Siochana said it was aware of an “unusual volume of activity” at some ATMs across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said: “Yesterday a technical issue impacted a number of Bank of Ireland’s services.

“Our teams restored these services overnight and all services are available to customers this morning. Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day.

“We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits.