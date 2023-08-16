Car maker Kia has pulled its advertising from GB News after they were made aware of them being shown by campaign group Stop Funding Hate.

The South Korean manufacturer said an advert broadcast on the right-wing news channel was “not planned or approved” by them and it was “shown due to a mistake by the broadcaster”, adding: “They have apologised and taken action to ensure it doesn’t happen again”.

It's great to see that @Kia has such strong policies on equality: https://t.co/XlNgpYubJN



But hard to see how that fits with the divisive fearmongering pushed out by GB News? pic.twitter.com/2Len003Jlr — Stop Funding Hate (@StopFundingHate) August 13, 2023

Kia has become one of a number of brands to pull its advertising from GB News in recent months.

Coffee brand Grind sparked a backlash among right-wingers after it pulled its advertising, with Laurence Fox tweeting that he intends to boycott the brand from now on and encouraging others to do the same.

But the move immediately backfired, with people rushing to place orders with the brand.

Grind even dedicated a billboard to Fox after the spat, highlighting what a spectacular own goal it was!

We never thought we’d dedicate a billboard to Laurence Fox, but here we are. For more, head to our blog: https://t.co/Eviqjuwvpt pic.twitter.com/vdcvBwnMv3 — Grind (@grind) July 14, 2023

Related: Public concern over climate change jumps sharply amid summer of record heat