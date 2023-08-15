Nadine Dorries says she almost crashed her car when she found out how one of her daughters had fared in her A-levels.

Writing in the Daily Mail column she has found time to write between her strenuous parliamentary work, the former culture secretary said she has lived through the drama of results day with all three of her daughters – and only just survived to tell the tale.

With one, who went on to read law at university, she said the big reveal happened when they entered the gates to their home.

They were “so unexpectedly, catastrophically bad that I mounted the flower bed, carried on through the roses and crashed into a yew hedge”.

Thankfully, she made it into university through clearing after achieving a First, but she needn’t had worried either way.

As PoliticsJOE pointed out on Twitter, Dorries has a habit of helping her children out regardless of what A-levels they achieve.

One is currently working as Senior Parliamentary Assistant while another was paid a whopping salary of up to £39,999 to work as her office manager while studying at uni.

It just goes to show A-level results aren’t everything… so long as your parent is a Tory MP.

at least she landed on her feet. pic.twitter.com/eFne0aXjSI — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) August 15, 2023

