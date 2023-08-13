The numbers don’t look good for Brexit backers. A new round of polling from Omnisis has revealed that the gap between those who want to rejoin the EU vs those who want to stay out has now widened to a whopping 24-point gap.

Patience wears thin as reality of Brexit sets in

Some seven years after the UK voted to leave the European Union, Brexit is now largely seen as a failure. An increase in red-tape and logistical issues as a result of divorcing from the trading bloc have contributed to a downturn in our economic performance.

Those who promised us ‘sunlit uplands’ have suddenly gone very quiet, as our diminishing returns from the vote continue to hamper businesses across the country. The public mood has changed since 2016 – as these new numbers highlight.

The results are in – Brits are fed-up of Brexit

As per Omnisis’ data, 62% of respondents now want the UK to rejoin the EU. Just 38% of those who gave definitive answers believe that keeping our current status quo is the right thing to do. There’s been a four-point swing in favour of rejoining in the last month.

In a parallel poll, 59% of people said that leaving the EU was ‘the wrong decision’. The ‘Bregret’ is now widespread, and pro-EU campaigners are hoping that they can make the most of this sentiment ahead of an upcoming, large-scale demonstration.

What is the March to Rejoin?

The March to Rejoin is set to take place in London next month. Thousands of protesters are expected to line the streets of the capital, demanding that Britain accepts defeat on Brexit and reverses the decision to split from our continental neighbours.

On Saturday 23 September, the march will kick-off at Hyde Park, head past Downing Street, and finish for a rally in Parliament Square. A strong police presence is expected, and the size of the crowds are likely to swell towards mid-afternoon.