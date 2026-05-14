Angela Rayner has said she has been cleared of wrongdoing by HMRC in regards to her tax affairs.

Last September, Rayner stepped down as deputy prime minister and housing secretary after admitting she underpaid £40,000 in stamp duty on a flat in Hove.

This was due to complex arrangements surrounding a trust for her disabled son which meant the flat should have been considered her second home.

Rayner referred herself to the prime minister’s ethics adviser, who concluded that Rayner “acted with integrity” but had breached the ministerial code.

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Now, Rayner has told ITV News she has been “cleared” by HMRC over her tax affairs.

“They’ve said that there wasn’t any wrongdoing and that I didn’t try to avoid paying tax,” she said.

Rayner said it “hurt” when she was accused of having deliberately tried to avoid tax “because I had to then talk about my son and his personal circumstances.”

In a statement posted on social media, Rayner said: