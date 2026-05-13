There was a humorous moment during the State Opening of Parliament when a Labour MP delivered an Andy Burnham quip.

The last few days have seen intense speculation around Keir Starmer’s future as Labour leader, with dozens of the party’s MPs calling on him to resign.

There’s also been great speculation about who might replace Starmer, with those on the left said to be keen to see Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham secure a return to parliament so he can challenge the PM.

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Whilst the leadership speculation has sparked chaos and division within Labour, it did give one member of parliament the opportunity for a joke during Wednesday’s State Opening of Parliament.

One of the most symbolic moments of any King’s Speech in when Black Rod bangs on the door to the House of Commons three times.

On this occasion, as the bangs took place, Labour MP Torcuil Crichton shouted out: “Not now Andy!”

The moment drew some laughter from fellow MPs, before the ceremony continued as usual.