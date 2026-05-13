A LBC caller summed up what many across the country are probably thinking as the Labour psychodrama continues in Westminster.

It started on Tuesday, when dozens of Labour MPs called on Keir Starmer to resign. Despite a defiant message to his cabinet that morning, the drama continued into Wednesday when Starmer had a 16-minute meeting with Wes Streeting at Number 10, which was followed by reports a few hours later that the Health Secretary was thinking of resigning and sparking a formal leadership contest as soon as Thursday.

This was followed by speculation of whether anyone else would stand, with reports suggesting Ed Miliband could make a dramatic return to Number 10.

But whilst there were plenty both within and outside Labour who clearly wanted to see the back of Starmer, there were plenty who simply couldn’t understand why all this was happening.

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One LBC this week summed up this exasperated viewpoint, as they delivered a blunt message to Labour MPs.

Phoning into Tom Swarbrick’s show on Tuesday, caller Claire said the chaos was “insane.”

“Leave the man alone and let him do the job,” she continued. “Do they realise there’s a war [in Iran] going on?”

Claire said Starmer had “done nothing wrong” before pointing to some of the successes of his government, such as scrapping the two child benefit cap, raising the minimum wage, introducing breakfast clubs, passing the Renters’ Rights Act and keeping Britain out of the Iran war.

She went on to slam Labour MPs planning to force Starmer out as “self-indulgent whingers.”

“Grow up, the lot of you, it’s not an easy job,” she added.