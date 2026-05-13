Keir Starmer roasted Kemi Badenoch over the disastrous results her party suffered at the local elections this month.

On Wednesday afternoon, the under-pressure prime minister addressed the House of Commons following the State Opening of Parliament.

It’s an understatement to say been a tricky week for Starmer, with dozens of his own MPs calling on him to step down as party leader, whilst speculation is rife of potential challenges to his leadership from the likes of Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting.

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However, in his opening remarks to the House on Wednesday, Starmer still found time for a few quips and gags.

At one point during his speech, he addressed Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

After jokingly praising her for her “warm and generous nature,” saying her input is a “ray of sunshine.”

Starmer having a bit of a joke about Badenoch's blistering assessment of his predicament. Thanks her for "the usual warm and generous nature of her contribution"



"In difficult days her in put is always a ray of sunshine" little moment of levity that makes MPs laugh — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) May 13, 2026

To huge laughs from the backbenches, Starmer continued: “We do have one thing in common, our parties both had tough results in the local elections last week.

“The difference is, she hasn’t noticed!”

“There’s another difference,” he added. “We are in government and they are no longer even the opposition!”

Whilst Labour’s massive losses and the big gains for Reform dominated headlines last week, it perhaps went under the radar that the Conservative Party also had a pretty grim time of things.

They managed to lose 563 local councillors and six councils. This was alongside the loss of 19 seats in the Scottish parliament and 22 seats in the Welsh Senedd.

Despite this, Badenoch claimed the results Tories were proof her party were ‘coming back.’