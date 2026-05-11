The Reform UK leader of Kent county council was left red-faced live on air by deputy leader of the Green Party Rachel Millward.

Reform and the Greens made more gains at last week’s local elections than any party.

Both party leaders, Nigel Farage and Zack Polanski, have said the results represented the end of two-party politics in the UK which might be the only time you ever hear them agreeing on something.

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As a result, you can expect more of Green and Reform voices taking each other on, as both try to present themselves as the alternative to the traditional parties.

One such Green-Reform showdown took place over the weekend – and it’s safe to say the Greens took this one.

Sunday’s edition of Politics South East on the BBC saw Reform’s leader of Kent County Council Linden Kemkaren and Green Party deputy leader Rachel Millward appear as guests.

Along with being Green Party deputy leader, Millward is also the deputy leader of Wealden District council in Sussex.

During the programme, Kemkaren tried a gotcha question on Millward as she asked her how much her council had “taken off your long term debt in the last year?”

Millward quickly pointed out to Kemkaren that Wealden District Council was in fact not in debt.

The Reform local politician then said: “Oh, you’re not in debt, that’s amazing. I bet you’re soon going to be in debt aren’t you?”

Millward hit back: “No, we’re not, so you might need to look at some facts.”

She went on to explain how the Greens, who don’t have majority control of Wealden council, are able to achieve things by working with other parties on her council, something Reform should quickly learn how to do.

“It is possible to work cross-party and it’s certainly that the Greens are very open to doing and have done very successfully,” she added.