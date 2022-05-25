Andrew Neil has hit back at Boris Johnson over claims he had a “leadership duty” to attend lockdown-busting leaving parties in Downing Street.

The prime minister faced some tough questions during a press conference this afternoon as he continues to defend his leadership in light of the Sue Gray report.

He said he recognised that people are “indignant” over the damning findings of the inquiry into law-breaking at the heart of Government but defied fresh calls to resign.

The Gray report gave details of gatherings at which officials drank so much they were sick, sang karaoke, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff at a time when millions of people across the country were unable to see friends and family.

Offering up excuses as to why he attended the events, the PM said he had a “leadership duty” to say goodbye to “valued colleagues”.

The PM says some events identified in Sue Gray's report were held for the purpose of "saying goodbye to valued colleagues".



He adds that "some people will think it was wrong even to do that" but "I respectfully disagree."



But Andrew Neil hit back, saying it’s a “new line and new nonsense”.

He added: “I left the BBC after 25 years during lockdown. There was never any question of a leaving party. We all knew it would be against the rules.”

PM Johnson defends alcohol-fuelled Downing St leaving parties and his "leadership duty" to attend them. It's a new line — and new nonsense. I left the BBC after 25 years during lockdown. There was never any question of a leaving party. We all knew it would be against the rules. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) May 25, 2022

