Sue Gray’s final report into partygate runs to just over 14,000 words – nearly six times the length of her initial findings in January.

There are 26 references to alcohol, 20 mentions of wine, 12 of food and eight of cheese, some of which are contained in reproductions of emails and messages.

The report comprises 37 pages of findings and nine photographs.

Photographs

Of the 37 pages, 28 give a detailed account of 12 events, running from one in the garden of 10 Downing Street on May 15 2020 to two gatherings inside 10 Downing Street on April 16 2021.

The rest of the report comprises seven pages of introduction and two pages of conclusions.

The photographs come from two events in 10 Downing Street: four from a gathering on June 19 2020 to mark Boris Johnson’s birthday, and five from November 13 2020 for the departure of director of communications Lee Cain.

The word “party” appears only seven times in the report, four of which are contained within references to official Covid-19 guidance.

The conclusion runs to just over 650 words, and it is here that Sue Gray makes her only mention in the report of “failures”, with reference to her initial findings in January:

All Partygate report pictures

19th June 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No 10 Downing Street on the prime minister's birthday

19th June 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No 10 Downing Street on the prime minister’s birthday

19th June 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No 10 Downing Street on the prime minister’s birthday

19th June 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No 10 Downing Street on the prime minister’s birthday

13th November 2020: A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special advisor.

13th November 2020: A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special advisor.

13th November 2020: A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special advisor.

13th November 2020: A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special advisor.

