Albanian PM Edi Rama poked fun at Donald Trump and his geography blunders as he met with EU leaders.

Rama was filmed joking with French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen on Thursday.

The Albanian PM sarcastically told Emmanuel Macron he should apologise for not congratulating him and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on “making peace”.

He told Macron: “You should make an apology … to us because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan.”

The trio of world leaders then burst out laughing.

😅Bullseye! Albania's prime minister trolled Trump to the laughter of colleagues



Edi Rama jokingly demanded an apology from Macron for not congratulating him and Aliyev on “making peace”.



Earlier, the U.S. president repeatedly claimed he had ended the war between Azerbaijan and…

The joke was a clear reference to how Trump has repeatedly confused Armenia and Albania when talking about his efforts to resolve tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During an appearance on Fox News in September, the US president bragged about ending an “unsolvable” war between “Azerbaijan and Albania, it was going on for many, many years.”

Trump confused Armenia with Albania during a Friday interview on Fox News.



“I ended wars that were thought to be unsolvable. Azerbaijan and Albania. It went on for many, many years,” he said. pic.twitter.com/86KJvi17Rm — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 12, 2025

Then, during his joint press conference alongside Sir Keir Starmer on his state visit, Trump said his administration had “settled Aber-baijan and Albania.”

It’s not just Albania that Trump keeps accidentally name-dropping. During a recent dinner speech, he claimed he had ended a conflict between Cambodia and Armenia – two nations more than 4,000 miles apart.