Donald Trump has bragged about stopping a war that never happened, between two nations some 4,000 miles apart.
Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute’s Founders’ Dinner on Saturday, the president boasted about his supposed peacebrokering abilities.
After mentioning the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to end a decades-old conflict between them, Trump then claimed he’d stopped another war involving Armenia.
The Republican bragged about an agreement between Cambodia and Armenia, saying the conflict was ‘just starting and it was a bad one.’
The only problem with this claim? The two nations are roughly 4,100 miles apart and unsurprisingly have never been at war.
What Trump may have been referring to is the conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, with the 79-year-old perhaps getting muddled up in his old age.
Many on social media mocked Trump for his blunder, with one person joking that he’ll be claiming to have stopped a war “between Narnia and Oz” next.
Someone else labelled him “embarrassing,” adding that Trump as just a “drunk uncle with a globe.”
Another said it must have been the “first war thought with telekinesis.”
Stopping imaginary wars might be how Trump has managed to come to debatable claim that he has stopped seven conflicts during his second term as president.