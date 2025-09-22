Donald Trump has bragged about stopping a war that never happened, between two nations some 4,000 miles apart.

Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute’s Founders’ Dinner on Saturday, the president boasted about his supposed peacebrokering abilities.

After mentioning the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to end a decades-old conflict between them, Trump then claimed he’d stopped another war involving Armenia.

The Republican bragged about an agreement between Cambodia and Armenia, saying the conflict was ‘just starting and it was a bad one.’

The only problem with this claim? The two nations are roughly 4,100 miles apart and unsurprisingly have never been at war.

Trump: We stopped the conflict between Cambodia and Armenia. It was just starting and it was a bad one.



There was never a war between them. They’re 4,000 miles apart. pic.twitter.com/zk12TA4pj3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 21, 2025

What Trump may have been referring to is the conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, with the 79-year-old perhaps getting muddled up in his old age.

Many on social media mocked Trump for his blunder, with one person joking that he’ll be claiming to have stopped a war “between Narnia and Oz” next.

And the one between Narnia and Oz.



Stopped dead in its tracks. — Dave Hartman (@PigskinPapers) September 21, 2025

Someone else labelled him “embarrassing,” adding that Trump as just a “drunk uncle with a globe.”

Embarrassing.

Trump invents wars that never existed and claims credit for “stopping” them.

He’s not a statesman — he’s a drunk uncle with a globe. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) September 21, 2025

Another said it must have been the “first war thought with telekinesis.”

Stopping imaginary wars might be how Trump has managed to come to debatable claim that he has stopped seven conflicts during his second term as president.