Donald Trump has finally found something he admires about Barack Obama: the way he ‘bops down the stairs.’

Rambling and nonsensical Trump speeches are an almost daily occurrence now, and the 79-year-old gave yet another meandering address on Tuesday when he spoke to military leaders.

Perhaps the most bizarre part of this particular speech came when Trump started talking about the perils of walking down stairs.

Maybe the president’s age is playing on his mind as he revealed to the military leaders that he was worried about falling down stairs.

READ NEXT: Trump labelled ‘anti-American’ for Joe Biden snub in new presidential gallery

Referencing his predecessor Joe Biden’s occasional stair stumbles, Trump said: “Everyday the guy’s falling down stairs,”

He continued: “I’m very careful when I walk down stairs, like I’m on stairs, I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well.

“A few of our presidents have fallen and it became a part of their legacy. We don’t want that. Need to walk nice and easy, you don’t have to set any record.

“Be cool, be cool when you walk down, but don’t bop down the stairs.”

And it turns out that the ability to ‘bop down the stairs’ is actually something Trump admired about Obama.

He continued: “It’s the one thing with Obama. I have zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs. I’ve never seen it.”

Then, Trump seemed to lose his mind as he acted out Obama’s ‘bopping’ and sang a little tune.

Trump: “One thing with Obama, I have zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs. I've never seen it. Da-da, da-da, da-da, bop, bop, bop."

pic.twitter.com/PvZp6jvXaV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 30, 2025

He added: “He’d go down the stairs, wouldn’t hold on – it’s great. I don’t want to do it, I guess I could do it, but eventually bad things are gonna happen, and it only takes once.

“But he did a lousy job as president,” Trump added.